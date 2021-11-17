Liberia: U.S. National Guard Provides Mentorship At 14 Military Hospital

Members of the U.S. Army National Guard from Michigan have provided emergency medicine mentorship at the 14 Military Hospital along the Robertsfield Highway.

A release from the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia says the exchange is part of its investment in security assistance for Liberia, helping to rebuild the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL)'s capabilities and enhance regional security.

The release notes that the Michigan National Guard remains Liberia's committed state partner, the partnership improves the AFL's capabilities by regularly exchanging best practices and providing opportunities to participate in multinational exercises via Michigan National Guard sponsorship.

Three members of the Michigan National Guard - Captain Matthew Gomberg, Staff Sergeant James Dewitt, and Sergeant Gustavo Popmonroy - spent two weeks at the 14 Military Hospital to help improve emergency room medical skills. They provided training and mentorship to the staff for responding to a variety of adult and pediatric emergencies.

Cpt. Gomberg worked in the emergency room to mentor providers and nurses, develop and reinforce the use of a triage system, and empower nurses to make critical decisions in time-sensitive patient care. SSgt. Dewitt and Sgt. Popmonroy trained AFL medics inpatient stabilization, basic life support, and emergency pediatric care.

The U.S. Government has trained more than 2,000 AFL personnel (civilian and military combined), assisting the Government of Liberia in its efforts to build and maintain an apolitical and professional military force.

The U.S. adds that providing emergency medicine mentorship is part of this ongoing effort, saying "We are in the business of building future together, and a well-funded and trained military is essential for Liberia and the region's long-term stability." https://thenewdawnliberia.com/pres-weah-opens-14-military-hospital/Press Release