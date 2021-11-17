Uganda: Be Vigilant Because the Terrorists Are Not Yet Done, Security Urges Public

17 November 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) spokesperson Charles Twiine has called for a "collective effort" in combating the terrorism threat in the country.

Kampala was on Tuesday morning rocked with two suicide bombings which claimed lives of at least 3 Ugandans and injured 33 according to police.

The incident came weeks after another bomb killed 1 and injured several in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb.

Speaking to NBS Television's Morning Breeze on Wednesday, CID spokesperson Twiine said that the solution to these terrorism acts does not lie only with the security agencies but with all Ugandans.

Twiine said that security picked very many lessons from Tuesday's events.

"What I need to emphasise is vigilance, the solution isn't only with the security forces. There is a need for collective effort," Twiine said.

Twiine said that some of the bombers are Ugandans like us, and there is need to keep a keen eye on our neighbours and help security in stopping terrorism.

He said: "These bombs are not assembled in heaven. If you see anything suspicious, please notify us immediately."

Twiine said that anyone in the country could be a target and therefore Ugandans and security alike should both rely on each other.

"The next target is every Ugandan. Terror is indiscriminate. We rely on every Ugandan to be extra alert and vigilant and support the security forces."

On Tuesday evening, President Museveni identified the three suicide bombers in the day's twin attacks as Musa Mudasiri, Mansoor Uthman and Wanjusi Abdallah.

Twiine said on Wednesday that their department has for a long time been profiling terrorists and subsequently pursuing them, and that is why they were easily identified.

