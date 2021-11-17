Ghana: Fake Lawyer Grabbed for Alleged Gh¢80,000 Recruitment Scam

17 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A self-styled lawyer has been arrested by personnel from the Police Intelligence Department (PID) in connection with alleged GH¢80,000 recruitment scam, at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, on Monday.

Eric Selorm Nortsu, 36, is reported to have taken moneys ranging between GH¢3,000 and GH¢5,000 from victims, who are students and drivers from Greater Accra and Eastern regions, to secure them recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), but failed.

A source at the PID disclosed to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, that the suspect was in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the suspect in 2019 approached a man at Nsawamand introduced himself as a lawyer who could assist people seekers jobs in the GAF.

According to the source, the two become friends and Nortsu was also introduced to a Reverend Minister (name withheld) at Nsawam, who brought 19 job seekers to suspect for recruitment into the GAF.

The source said the victims paid the moneys to Nortsu and later asked them to go for medical test at government hospital in preparing for the recruitment,but he absconded.

The victims were said to have reported the case to the police and during investigations suspect was arrested by the police at Nsawam.

According to the PID, the case had been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations

The police appealed to individuals who have fallen victims to such scam to report to the police for action.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X