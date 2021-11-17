Ghana: Fake Lawyer Grabbed for Alleged Gh¢80,000 Recruitment Scam

A self-styled lawyer has been arrested by personnel from the Police Intelligence Department (PID) in connection with alleged GH¢80,000 recruitment scam, at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, on Monday.

Eric Selorm Nortsu, 36, is reported to have taken moneys ranging between GH¢3,000 and GH¢5,000 from victims, who are students and drivers from Greater Accra and Eastern regions, to secure them recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), but failed.

A source at the PID disclosed to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, that the suspect was in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the suspect in 2019 approached a man at Nsawamand introduced himself as a lawyer who could assist people seekers jobs in the GAF.

According to the source, the two become friends and Nortsu was also introduced to a Reverend Minister (name withheld) at Nsawam, who brought 19 job seekers to suspect for recruitment into the GAF.

The source said the victims paid the moneys to Nortsu and later asked them to go for medical test at government hospital in preparing for the recruitment,but he absconded.

The victims were said to have reported the case to the police and during investigations suspect was arrested by the police at Nsawam.

According to the PID, the case had been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations

The police appealed to individuals who have fallen victims to such scam to report to the police for action.