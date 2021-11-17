Ghana: W/R Transit Shippers Sensitised On Axle Load Control Programme

The Ghana Shipper's Authority (GSA) has sensitised Transit Shippers' truck drivers in the Western Region on the country's Axle Load Control programme and its necessity for road safety and longevity.

The programme, based on the Axle Load Control Policy, is being implemented to reduce the overloading of heavy vehicles, thereby preserving the investment made in road infrastructure.

It is also aimed at reducing road traffic crashes as well as vehicle operating costs.

The sensitisation was organised on the back of several grievances expressed by the truck drivers and the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) about the implementation of the programme.

The event was held in Takoradi last Wednesday as part of the 15th Western Regional Transit Shipper Committee meeting meant to facilitate stakeholder discussions on transit trade challenges and find innovative solutions.

Principal Freight and Logistics Officer at GSA, Abdul HakiBashiru-Dine, addressing the truck drivers, numbering 35, mentioned that the move was to educate shippers and create awareness among them on some of the new directives that had been added to the Axle Load Policy.

He said it was also to receive feedback on the challenges the drivers have been facing on the nation's corridors in the execution of the Axle Load regime.

An Axle Load Co-ordinator of the Ghana Highway Authority, Samuel Antobam, gave an overview of the Axle Load policy, the status of implementation and highlights of the new interventions.

Such interventions include revised fines and stricter enforcement of regulations which he urged the drivers to comply with to avoid being in conflict with the law.

He also identified key areas requiring inter-agency collaborations including harmonisation of vehicle length and width across the sub-region, training of Ghana Highway Authority personnel to monitor the incidence of overloading on our corridors, sensitisation of stakeholders to improve effective compliance and Capacity-building for MTTD officers to ensure effective enforcement.

The Western Regional Commander of MTTD, Chief Superintendent Isaac Sorkpah, also called on the judiciary to support law enforcement, especially for road traffic offences in accordance with the Road Traffic Act.