Ghana: Victims of Tidal Waves to Be Relocated ?

Ada — The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has said government will consider relocating persons affected by the tidal waves along the coast of the country.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said this yesterday when he toured the Ada West and East districts of the Greater Accra Region to have firsthand information of the effects of the tidal waves which hit the two districts last week.

Last week about 260 residents, comprising of about 1,500 residents of two communities, Anyamam and Akplabanya in the Ada West District were rendered homeless as a result of high tides on the sea.

According to reports the situation had compelled residents to sleep in the open as their homes have been washed away.

"Movement of a whole community is not an easy task, but it is a possible thing we can look at. We do not have the means to put up the sea defence, relocating communities is a possible intervention that will require inter-ministerial approach," he indicated.

Mr Asenso-Boakye mentioned that government since 2017 has invested over GH¢1.8 billion into the provision of a sea defence at a time it also has equally challenging national issues to deal with.

He said it will cost $80 million to construct the second phase of the eight kilometres Blekusu Coastal Protection project, adding that government was committed to protecting the lives and property of its citizenry.

He was of the view that tidals waves was as a result of climate change, adding that "we are losing our lands along the coast which is a huge potential for recreational and tourism opportunities for the country."

The District Chief Executive of Ada West, Mr Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah, said about three months ago, the distance between the sea and the land was about 50 metres but after the recent tidal waves the distance had been reduced to less than 10 metres.

He feared that the next wave will submerge the community adding that "we are in danger in the few weeks to come."

He said the sea defence was the permanent solution to the problem and that the district was looking up to government to construct the sea defence.

The District Chief Executive for Ada East, Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, said her district was low lying area which is between the sea and the Volta River.

She said out of the about 36 islands under her jurisdiction, two had been washed away by the tidal waves and that it was a source of worry to her.

She suggested a breakwater between the sea and the river in the medium term to save lives.

A breakwater is a wooden or stone wall that extends from the shore into the sea and is built in order to protect a harbour or beach from the force of the waves.