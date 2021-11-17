Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 280 Thousand 3rd Dose Administered So Far

17 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 25,847 COVID jabs were given on November 16 (12,224 first shot, 6,343 booster, 6,971 third dose and 309 travel shot), said the Health Ministry on Tuesday evening.

9,926,889 vaccine doses have been administered until this date, including 5,858,720 first shot, 3,771,557 booster and 280,269 third dose and 16,343 travel shot.

4,809,585 people have been fully vaccinated until November 16, including 3,771,557 who got two doses and 1,038,028 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus.

The overall number of people who have so far registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 6,909,317.

