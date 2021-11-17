Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 218 Recoveries, 13 New Infections

16 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities on Tuesday reported the recovery of 218 patients, 13 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among those recovered, 128 reside in Benguela, 78 in Cabinda, 7 in Malanje, 4 in Huila and 1 in Uige.

Of the new cases, of which 10 are men and 3 women, aged between 7 and 62, 7 were diagnosed in Luanda, 3 in Malanje, 2 in Cabinda and 1 in Benguela.

In the last 24 hours, 1,813 samples were processed by RT-PCR, with a positivity rate of 5.6 percent.

The deaths were registered in the province of Luanda.

The country has a cumulative number of 64,940 confirmed cases, of which 646 are active, 1,729 have died and 62,565 have been recovered. Of the active cases, 4 are in critical state, 5 serious, 14 moderate, 16 light and 607 asymptomatic.

In treatment centres, 39 patients are hospitalised, while in institutional quarantine are 83 people and 93 contacts of positive cases are under epidemiological surveillance.

