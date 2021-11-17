Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Receives Over 700,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

16 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola Tuesday received a batch of 750,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer, in a donation from the United States of America.

This is the sixth batch of Pfizer vaccine that the United States has donated to Angola since last February.

Over 4.4 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine have so far been donated to combat the pandemic.

The Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, reiterated his thanks for a gesture that further strengthens the good relations between both countries.

Franco Mufinda took the opportunity to appeal to the citizens to adhere to the vaccination posts.

In his turn, the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy, Gregory Segas, said that the donation shows the commitment of President Joe Biden with Angola and the world.

The official made it known that they will continue with the donation programmes.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X