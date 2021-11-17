Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Receives Over 700,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

Luanda — Angola Tuesday received a batch of 750,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer, in a donation from the United States of America.

This is the sixth batch of Pfizer vaccine that the United States has donated to Angola since last February.

Over 4.4 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine have so far been donated to combat the pandemic.

The Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, reiterated his thanks for a gesture that further strengthens the good relations between both countries.

Franco Mufinda took the opportunity to appeal to the citizens to adhere to the vaccination posts.

In his turn, the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy, Gregory Segas, said that the donation shows the commitment of President Joe Biden with Angola and the world.

The official made it known that they will continue with the donation programmes.