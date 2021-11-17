Angola: Bna to Release Commemorative Coin

Luanda — The National Bank of Angola (BNA) is to put into circulation a commemorative coin with a face value of 200 kwanzas, in honour of the 20th (twentieth) anniversary of Peace in Angola, which will be celebrated on April 4, 2022.

The draft law that authorises the BNA to issue and put into circulation the said commemorative coin was unanimously approved on Tuesday by the National Assembly's Economy and Finance and Constitutional and Legal Affairs committees.

The final overall vote on the draft law is scheduled for Wednesday (17), during the first Plenary Meeting of the 5th Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly.

The legislative initiative of the proposal, with three chapters and 8 articles, is from the President of the Republic, as Head of the Executive Power.

According to the grounding report, the draft law is expected to contribute to national unity and cohesion, promoting peace and Angolanity, as well as providing collectors with another valuable piece for their collections.

In order to select the features of the commemorative metallic coin, the BNA promoted a public design competition, in which more than two hundred competitors participated, and the five best proposals were submitted to popular vote and the three finalists were awarded prizes.