Angola: President João Lourenço Receives European Champion Pilot

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, received Angolan driver Rui Andrade, European champion in Endurance Le Mans 2021 in the LMP2 category.

At the end of the audience, Rui Andrade said he was proud to be received by the Angolan Head of State and to be able to show what he has been doing to represent the country in Europe.

He informed that he offered João Lourenço a replica of the jersey he wore when he became champion, as well as presented the European champion trophy.

"It is a great pride to represent Angola at such a high level," said the driver, who wears the Angolan flag on his racing suit and helmet, adding that he received congratulations from the President of the Republic for this year's title.

According to the driver, the Angolan statesman considered it "a source of pride" for Angolans to represent the country in Europe.

Regarding his future, he said that the winter tests to prepare for next year have already started, stressing that his aim is to compete in the world championship with the focus on victory.

Rui Andrade became champion of the European Endurance Le Mans 2021 in the LMP2 category last October, after finishing the four hours race, disputed in the Autodrome of Portimão, in Algarve, Portugal.

The driver, who only needed to finish the race to win the competition, achieved deed by securing the second position of the race, becoming the first Angolan to win the trophy.

Rui Andrade had already reached 13th place (among 33 competitors) in the LMP2 category of the Endurance World Championship, in a race that took place in the SPA-Francorchamps Circuit, in Belgium.

The 22 year-old driver represents the G-Drive Racing team, with the Aurus car, and is the first Angolan driver to participate in a world motorsport championship.

The Angolan, resident in Portugal, started his career in Spain, competing in formula four (F4) in 2018 at the service of Spanish Drivex Racing.