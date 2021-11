Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune congratulated national football team over their qualifying for the playoffs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, after their draw with Burkina Faso (2-2) in Mustapha-Tchaker Stadium of Blida (50-km south of Algiers), on Tuesday, the sixth and ultimate day (Group A) of the World Cup qualifiers.

"Go ahead towards the World Cup, you heroes ...You're almost there," the president wrote on his Twitter account.