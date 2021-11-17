Nigeria: Ardova Completes Purchase of Rival Enyo, Takes Over 90 New Filling Stations

17 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ronald Adamolekun and Oge Udegbunam

Ardova, majority-owned by Abdulwasiu Sowami, is expected to extend spread beyond its currently owned over 450 retail outlets.

Energy firm Ardova PLC completed full buyout of rival Enyo Retail and Supply Limited, the board of directors said in a letter posted by the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday, almost eight months behind initial target.

The purchase marks the second major deal in the mergers and acquisitions market of the Nigerian oil and gas industry in barely two weeks, following Rainoil's announcement earlier this month of purchase of 61 per cent equity stake in Eterna Oil.

Ardova, previously owned by billionaire mogul Femi Otedola under the name Forte Oil, brokered a deal with Tunde Folawiyo-backed Enyo to acquire a 100 per cent equity stake in the latter, a January regulatory filing showed. The original plan was to consummate the deal by March.

No mention is made of the value of the transaction in the note seen by PREMIUM TIMES but the takeover has automatically transferred the 90 filling stations and about 100,000 customers maintained by Enyo's former owner to the Ardova Group.

That will help Ardova, majority-owned by Abdulwasiu Sowami, extend spread beyond its currently owned over 450 retail outlets.

Enyo will be run as a separate entity with Ardova as the parent company, with consolidation not yet in sight CEO Olumide Adeosun told CNBC Africa last week.

More details shortly...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X