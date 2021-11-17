Africa: Environmental Racism - COP26 Failed the Indigenous People of the World

analysis

Despite the 26th Conference of the Parties in Glasgow being touted before the event as the 'most inclusive' COP yet, indigenous leaders feel their voices have once again not been heard.

'The first challenge for me around COP was deciding whether I should actually be there. And for a couple of weeks I went back and forth; should I go or not - is it worth it?"

As the executive director of Natural Justice, an indigenous and environmental rights group based in Cape Town, it wasn't as if Pooven Moodley was being coy with this admission. A leading African activist with major victories to his name - famously, in 2019, his organisation had been instrumental in scuppering China's plans for a coal-fired plant in Kenya's Lamu Archipelago - Moodley knew better than most what the stakes were.

Still, there he was, speaking to us from the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. On the day of our interview, the developing story in the mainstream press was the number of fossil-fuel reps at COP26 - 503, which if Oil Land were an actual country would render it the largest delegation at the event. And yet, if stats like...