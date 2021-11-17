Zimbabwe: Ivy Kombo Honours Covid-19 Victims, Jackie Madondo in New Album

CELEBRATED gospel musician, Ivy Kombo-Kasi is paying tribute to people who succumbed to Covid-19 in an album that will drop on November 20.

The United Kingdom based artists said she hopes her music will bring healing to those who lost their loved ones during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The album titled Tribute has tracks: Herude, St. Jackie and Covid Chiiko which touch on various themes such as love and loss.

Ivy Kombo together with her husband, Admire Kasi have been offering counselling and giving aid to those affected by Covid-19.

Speaking from her UK base, Kombo said, "We are coming to the end of the year, and we are also approaching Christmas. It is a time of reflection and a time to give and extend love.

"The tribute album pays homage to all our loved ones who succumbed to the Covid-19 virus.

"The song "Covid Chiiko," is a tribute song, also a prayer asking for healing and solace."

The renowned singer popularly known for her track 'Handidzokere Shure' honours her friend, late musician, Jackie Madondo whom she sang with in the EGEA choir and Ruvhuvhute Sisters in the song, St. Jackie.

Madondo died in 2004 succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident that claimed her month old daughter.

Kombo added: "I go further and pay tribute to lost friends and loved ones in the tribute song, "St Jackie".

"The album pays tribute to our fallen loved ones who succumbed to the virus and is a prayer for God to comfort the bereaved and heal the world.

"The pain of losing loved ones reminded me of when I lost a much-loved friend Jackie Madondo.

"In this tribute album, I pay tribute to "JACKIE!" Jackie is about my friend but also about anyone who has lost a friend.

"We go through many emotions when we lose a friend but in the end our memories of them stays with us."