Kenya: Mutunga, Other Activists Vow to Ensure Miguna's Return to Kenya

Nairobi — The United Progressive Front lobby group led by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has vowed to fight towards Miguna Miguna's return to Kenya.

Miguna's fresh bid to travel back was hit by a new red alert that barred Air France from flying him Berlin.

In a joint statement, Mutunga said that the group which consists of the United Green Movement, the Communist Party of Kenya and the Ukweli Party will not relent in ensuring all the judicial orders are respected and enforced.

Mutunga accused Kenya's Attorney General Kihara Kariuki of misleading the courts over the existence of the red alerts from the government restricting Miguna's travel into the country.

"We were expecting to receive Dr. Miguna Miguna in the Country this (Tuesday) morning. Our advocates had gone to court a few days ago, to ensure that any red alerts to airlines that would stop Dr. Miguna Miguna from flying into the country are removed. The Attorney General misinformed the courts that there were no such 'red alerts', in effect, the courts would not give orders in vain," he said.

The former Chief Justice stated that Kenyans should be worried over what he termed as 'impunity' from the principal legal advisor to the government of Kenya.

Mutunga further called on the French government to direct its airlines to disregard such kind of alerts in the future and allow Miguna's return.

"Air France, the official Carrier of the French Republic, should be the last Airline to respect, and respond to illegal 'red alerts'. The French government should not be part of the violation of the rights of a citizen of a country," he added.

The President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nelson Havi who also spoke, said that they had gone back to court and sought a raft of orders which if granted would see Miguna allowed into the country.

"This issue is not restricted to Miguna Miguna. The rule of law, the obedience of court orders, and adherence to the constitution is an issue that affects all Kenyans. It is therefore, important that we underscore the need for the government of the Republic of Kenya to obey court orders, to remove the red alerts and ensure Miguna Miguna is given unrestricted access back to his home," Havi said.

Havi added that Kenyans should reject leaders that don't speak against disobedience of the rule of law.

"The discourse from today henceforth must dwell upon the constitution, the rule of law and obedience of court orders. If you have any leaders who do not ascribe to these fundamental tenets of democracy then the promises they bring to you as Kenyans, are empty promises," Havi added.

Miguna was deported in March 2018 after swearing-in then opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People's President.

"Kenyans are well aware that the other arms of Government in Kenya, the Legislature and the Executive are since extractive, not representing the will of the people. The only arm that is keeping us afloat as a country is the Judiciary," they said.

Also present in the event was, Booker Omole, Vice Chairperson Communist Party of Kenya, Nduko Matigere, Leader Ukweli Party of Kenya and Neto Agostinho- Co leader United Green Movement Party.