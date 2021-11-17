Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Commissions Civil Servants' Houses

17 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Beitbridge to commission staff houses for civil servants which were built under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme.

He is accompanined by Vice Presidebt Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

The 28 by F14 houses are part of the 52 houses, 16 garden flats and 250 core houses which fall under the same infrustructure development programme.

The Government has released $597 million to complete the F14 houses while an additional US$6,2 million is needed for outstanding housing projects.

The President is also expected to assess progress on the US$300 million Beitbridge modernisation programme which is being done in three phases.

The first phase, which is the freight terminal is already open for commercial traffic.

The bus and light vehicle terminals are already underway and are set for completion in May and November next year.

Later in the afternoon, the President will address his supporters at Dulivhadzimu Stadium.

