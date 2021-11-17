Namibia: Fire Wreaks Havoc At Luxury Lodge

17 November 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Emilie Shimbali

A fire that occurred at N/a'an ku sê Lodge and Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday morning damaged at least two thatched-roof villas, and was finally extinguished after nearly 12 hours.

Sparks from a grinder of sub-contractors working on a villa located on the lodge were said to be the initial cause of the fire, which spread rapidly as a result of strong wind and dry vegetation.

However, it was brought under control with the community's assistance.

"Our staff reacted immediately with all available resources, and informed neighbouring farmers via the 'Nossob/Otjihase Fire 2021' WhatsApp group. At approximately 11PM, the fire was contained by implementing backfire to prevent further spread," the foundation said in a statement.

The devastating fire also spread into Farm Frauenstein before continuing to the Midgard road, and onto Neudamm and Ongeama.

The N/a'an ku sê lodge is located 42km from Hosea Kutako International Airport and boasts a variety of wildlife.

The foundation said the animals are doing well in the camps.

"Unfortunately, only some smaller, free-roaming animals, such as tortoises and meerkats, perished in the fire. All of the animals in the sanctuary are fine," read the statement.

