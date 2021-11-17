Namibia: Ekandjo Lashes Out At Gay Marriage, Abortion and Dagga

In a tirade in the National Assembly yesterday, Swapo parliamentarian Jerry Ekandjo lashed out at legalising same-sex marriages, abortion and dagga.

The former youth minister made his remarks during the budget review debate.

He said gays and lesbians should not be allowed in Namibia because the Constitution does not speak to same sex marriages but rather marriages between a man and a woman.

"Why should we allow gays here in Namibia? We cannot allow a male person to insert his penis into the anus of another man."

He added that members of the LGBTQI+ community may believe it is their right to marry, but the Constitution clearly states otherwise.

Ekandjo was speaking in Otjiherero.

"We made it clear when we were drafting the Constitution, it does not allow gays and lesbians. Even if that one comes here, we will throw it away," he stressed.

In terms of abortion being legalised, Ekandjo likened it to murder.

His argument was again based on the Constitution, which talks of the protection of life, and does not permit the death sentence.

"If it happens that an idea on a piece of paper comes into this house for discussion or debate, we cannot introduce the death sentence through the back door.

"It is clear, protection of life whether you kill him or abort him or give him poison and he dies," said Ekandjo, ignoring calls from other members and the speaker, Peter Katjavivi, that his points were not in line with the budget review debate.

"So my request to the executive, if it comes to your table, do not bring it here. If you bring it here, we tear it apart," he noted.

He also added that the use of dagga should not be legalised because those who petitioned for its legalisation are 'malalapipes' (homeless people).

"Chapter three, article eight, 2B, page seven says respect for human dignity, meaning we cannot legalise drugs.

"I see people in America legalised it. South Africa and Zimbabwe... Those are their countries, we are on our own. When we fought, we did not fight to legalise drugs."

Meanwhile, Katjavivi warned Ekandjo about his language use.

"We don't want the language you used, the debate is the budget review," Katjavivi said.

During the debate, RDP leader Mike Kavekotora called for Ekandjo to be brought to order.

"It think it is totally un-parliamentary and as a matter of fact, he is totally out of the range," Kavekotora noted.