A Zambia Police Assistant Superintendent of Mpatamatu in Luanshya has testified in the Luanshya magistrate court how he allegedly saw Kabushi area Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo with three people who were injured, while he was carrying a bag.

Charles Musamba told the court yesterday that he saw Lusambo carrying a bag while taking three blood-stained persons to the police station while he was carrying out patrols at around 04:30 hours, claiming that he found them with offensive weapons.