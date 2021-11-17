Nigeria: Why There Are Errors in 'Leaked' #EndSARS Report - Panel Member

Mr Majekodunmi said the report in circulation had typographical errors but was approved as the final copy after the errors were corrected.

A member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry has shed light on why there are errors in the leaked #EndSARS report.

Temitope Majekodunmi, a youth representative on the panel, said the report in circulation had typographical errors but they were corrected before it was approved and submitted to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Hours after the panel presented its reports on the Lekki shooting incident and police brutality cases to Mr Sanwo-Olu, a copy of the document was leaked and it went viral on social media.

Upon receiving the report, Mr Sanwo-Olu set up a four-man committee to look into the report within two weeks and "bring forward the white paper that would be considered at the Lagos State executive council and presented as the white paper coming from the panel of inquiry."

Errors

The final report by the panel established that, at least, 46 people were shot dead, injured with bullets, or assaulted by security forces on the night of October 20, 2020, at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

Pro-government supporters have, however, attempted to discredit the report, saying it was riddled with errors and is a testament to the shoddy job done by the panel.

But Mr Majekodunmi said the report in circulation had typographical errors but was approved as the final copy after the errors were corrected.

He said that the leaked report is "not far from the original but I can confirm that the original is without all the identified errors."

He said the final copy, which was submitted to the governor, was devoid of those identified errors.

"Furthermore, we did approve the report for print after several reviews of typographical errors, omission of some documents but duplicated as final edit; final, final edits and final of the finals of edit," Mr Majekodunmi.

"Regardless of errors identified, it is important that we stick to the facts of the findings and its recommendations contained therein and also interpret appropriately. This report is all-encompassing for the reasoning of peace and justice. I am sure every one of you must have gone through the details.

He said that the summary of the report can be found on "pages 11-15, Background on page 16; General proceedings on pages 17-280, Panel findings on Pages 281 304, a compendium of recommendations on pages 305-308 and the conclusion to page 309."

"The report of the panel further validates our position that peaceful protesters were injured and/or killed by security operatives, who were meant to protect us. The findings of the panel and most importantly, the recommendations, are now in the public domain."

Mr Majekodunmi commended the survivors and advocates "who braved the lengthy Judicial Panel hearings to arrive at what we considered "Appropriate Justice" for all that may have been wronged or aggrieved. Also, I would not fail to mention the sincerity of the State Government throughout the execution of the inquiry."