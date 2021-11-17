Zimbabwe: Update - President Commissions Beitbridge Housing Projects

17 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

President Mnangagwa has now handed over one of the houses to the first civil servant Ms Charity Mbedzi, a teacher at Dulivhadzimu Primary School.

The house is part of the 54 others which were built by the Government under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme which seeks to transform the town into a modern city.

As part of easing the accommodation woes, the Government is in the process of building 16 garden flats to carry 64 families.

In addition, 264 more houses are being constructed as part of the Us$300 million border modernisation programme.

The modernisation programme is now in its second and third phases, the construction of the buses and light vehicle terminals will be completed in May and November next year.

Other projects under the modernisation programme include the construction of a fire station, water and sewer facilities, roads and a new reservoir tank.

