Namibia: Avoid Being Idle, Search for Opportunities

Bannana David, a 28-year-old second-year IUM student who is simultaneously a merchandiser for NBL in Oshakati, started his clothing brand NamWear in 2018 to promote locally produced clothing.

"I knew it would make me proud dressing the Namibian nation and everyone else globally," he told Youth Corner.

David said when doing business, one must not do it for oneself, "you should do it for the people".

Inspiration to start his own clothing line came from King Tee Dee, a popular Namibian kwaito musician and when he was younger, David used to wear Mshasho-branded t-shirts produced by King Tee Dee.

Before he brought up his own brand, David's friends Medu of Letu Urban Wear and AJMK for Authentic Wear motivated him to join the industry.

David plans to have his own shop in future, selling all types of clothes with the NamWear brand. He currently has t-shirts and hats in stock.

"I also plan to employ people to work for me in the shop; in that way, we are cutting down the unemployment rate in the country. Next year, I am planning to do a roadshow in towns like Windhoek, Swakopmund, Rundu and two towns in the north, including my home village Iikokola (Onayena), I am still working on the date."

He urged Namibians to support local brands, saying it is the best way of promoting local brands.

"Despite the challenges I am going through, I will not give up on my brand business. I want to make sure that I inspire those who have given up."

To his fellow youth, he said: "Namibian young generation; let's focus on entrepreneurship, let's kill the tendency of waiting for the government to provide everything for us. Let's meet our government halfway, regardless of our qualifications," he urged.

David is based in Ongwediva and can be reached on his social media Facebook page which is NamWear Clothing.