Zimbabwe: ZB Bank Dangles U.S.$5,000 Reward

A local financial institution, ZB Bank is offering a US$5 000 reward for leads which might result in the arrest of three armed robbers believed to be part of gang that robbed US$2, 775 million and $43 000 belonging to the bank in January this year at Gwebi Bridge along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

The two are Patson Matengambiri, Shadreck Njowa and Nyasha Chitera.

The trio were in the company of 11 other gang members who have since been arrested and the matter is still pending before the court.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "A reward of US$5 000 is being offered by ZB Bank to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the arrest of the three suspects who are still on the run."

The robbery of the US$2,775 million and $43 000 from a cash-in-transit ZB Bank vehicle was believed to have been an inside job where three security personnel in the vehicle allegedly connived with robbers.

The three security staff--Nomatter Jonga (43), Mathew Simango (66) and Fanuel Musakwa (34) were arrested and have since appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court.

The State alleges that on January 6, at around 11.30am, the three were tasked to carry seven boxes containing US$2 775 000.

This cash was to be ferried to ZB branches -- Chinhoyi US$75 000, Kadoma US$25 000, Kwekwe and Gweru US$150 000 each, Bulawayo US$200 000, Gwanda US$50 000 and Zvishavane US$100 000.

They were travelling in a Toyota Hilux single cab with a canopy, secured with a tracker and emergency panic button.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initial allegations given in court were that the three hatched a plan to steal the money and connived with six others.

It is alleged that Jonga, Simango and Musakwa picked three unknown suspects at the Westgate roundabout in Harare and drove to Inkomo tollgate where they collected a box containing $43 090, which was supposed to be deposited at the bank, and then picked up three more men at Inkomo Barracks turn-off as they drove towards Chinhoyi.

Upon reaching the 60km peg, Jonga stopped the vehicle and a fake robbery was staged.

The State alleges that an Isuzu twin-cab immediately arrived at the scene with people who were armed with pistols.

Jonga, Simango and Musakwa surrendered their pistol and rifle before driving their Toyota Hilux for about 900 metres where the gang offloaded the cash boxes into the Isuzu which then drove off.

Meanwhile, police in Murewa are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tichatonga Nyamukondiwa and another one only known as Derick of Murisa Village, Seke for an armed robbery case.

The two are wanted for a case of robbery which occurred on March 31 at Katsande Business Centre in Mudzi in which the suspects robbed a complainant of US$20 000, 700g of processed gold and a Nissan Caravan vehicle.