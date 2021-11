Egypt's national team on Tuesday16/11/2021 clinched a 2-1 victory over Gabon in the 6th round of the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Pharaohs beat Gabon at Alexandria's Borg Al-Arab stadium in the final group stage game to extend their lead at the top of the group with 14 points, seven ahead second-placed Gabon.

Egypt has now reached the playoff phase and will be waiting for a draw to determine their final opponent for the two-legged tie scheduled for March 2022.

MENA