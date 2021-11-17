Egypt/Gabon: Salah Salutes 'Wonders' Band Before Gabon's Clash

In a humanitarian gesture, international Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, was keen to shake hands with the members of the 'Wonders' blind band, which performed musical paragraphs before facing Egypt and Gabon, which starts from a short time.

The technical staff of the national team, led by coach Carlos Queiroz, announced the formation that the national team will play against Gabon today, in the sixth group of African qualifiers for the World Cup, as follows:

Mohamed El-Shennawy 1

Ahmed Fathy 7

Ahmed Hegazy 6

Mahmoud Hamdy "The Winch" 15

Mohamed Hamdy 3

Hamdi Fathy 5

Amr Al-Sulayya 4

Mohamed Magdy "Afsha" 22

Ahmed Yasser Rayan 18

Marwan Hamdy 19

Mohamed Sharif 9

Bench:

Muhammad Abu Jabal 16

Mohamed Sobhi 23

Mahmoud Gad 14

Ayman Ashraf 12

Mohamed Elneny 17

Mustafa Mohamed 11

Mahmoud Alaa 20

Imam Ashour 13

Ahmed Yassin 2

Mustafa Fathy 8

Mohamed Salah 10

Mohamed Metwally "Canaria" 21

Today, the Egyptian team plays its 100th match in its history in the African qualifiers for the World Cup, when it faces the Gabon team in the sixth and final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

The 100th match of the Egyptian national team in its history in the World Cup qualifiers coincided with the centenary year of the Egyptian Football Association, which was founded in 1921.

Egypt Today