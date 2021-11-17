Egypt Condemns Liverpool Terrorist Attack

Egypt has condemned a terrorist explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool city in the UK.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday 16/11/2021 said Egypt, its government and people express solidarity with the government and people of the UK in the face of all forms of extremism and terrorism.

The statement reiterated Egypt's stance on the importance of combatting such heinous crimes and working on eliminating them.

UK police have declared the blast outside a hospital in Liverpool a terrorist incident and said they believed the explosion occurred when a man brought an improvised device into a taxi.