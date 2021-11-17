Namibia: Cattle Herder, Accomplice Get Bail for Stock Theft

Rundu — A cattle herder and his alleged partner in crime were granted bail of N$2 000 each when they appeared on a charge of stock theft in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Shikongo Immanuel and his accomplice Markus Kamukwanyama were nabbed by the Kavango West police on Friday after it was suspected they stole two oxen from Mngungundlovu farm in the Kavango West region, and wanted to sell them at Katjinakatji village so they share the money.

Since the stolen oxen were recovered, the State did not object to bail.

Public prosecutor Helvi Gorases suggested the two be granted bail of N$2 000 each and their case be remanded to 16 February.

The police found the two accused in possession of the stolen livestock that was stolen on 10 November at about 17h00.

"The suspects were found in possession of two stolen oxen, valued at N$20 000. The two suspects are a Namibian male, aged 36-years-old, residing at Millennium Park in Rundu, and Emmanuel Shikongo, an Angolan male, 43-year-old cattle herder of the stolen livestock. Both suspects are arrested," said Kavango West police commander Josephat Abel on Sunday.

Abel was quoted by this paper a few months back when he called upon traditional leaders in various communities to ensure animals from their area are not moved without relevant permits, and that they must provide descriptions of livestock on the permits they are handing out in case thieves load or move stolen cattle with other descriptions.

Abel also noted that time that stock theft is being fuelled by the fact that many farmers take too long to visit their farms, consequently delaying paying their workers, who in turn sell livestock in secret.

Abel said Kavango West is marred by stock theft, and the police need the community to work together with them to bring stock theft cases down.