Namibia: Katima to Repossess Undeveloped Plots

Katima Mulilo — The management of Katima Mulilo Town Council has resolved to repossess undeveloped residential and business plots, after those who were awarded land failed to honour the terms of their contracts.

This was revealed during the councils seventh ordinary meeting held at the town last week.

Katima CEO Raphael Liswaniso stated many residential and business plots were acquired but the clients have failed to put structures within the specified time.

"What some of these people have been doing is just clearing the area but up to date, no construction has been carried out. Others have not done anything, and the land has been turned into dumpsites because the land has remained idle after all these years. Neighbours have been complaining about this, as the waste makes its way into their property. This puts a burden on the town council to clean the plot every time," said the CEO.

He added they are always turning away investors, "saying we don't have land, but the land is lying idle. We have a lot of people within the region who need plots but all we ever tell them at the council is that there are no plots available, while others who bought plots are failing to construct, which is a breach of the contracts".

Chairperson of the management committee John Ntemwa also stressed he is disappointed by the fact that portions of land allocated to various individuals, companies and institutions have been lying idle for a long time without any improvements, adding that some of the beneficiaries have to date not fully paid for their erven.

"The council has on various occasions reminded the beneficiaries. Despite the communication, the erven remain undeveloped and unpaid for. Beneficiaries have been given up to 30 November 2021 to come forward, failure to which council will be required to take legal actions or repossess. A final notice will be made in the newspapers," said the Ntemwa.

Another resolution agreed upon during the council meeting is that illegal shebeens should be closed down, particularly in residential areas.

They allege that those who have been permitted to operate tuckshops have turned them into shebeens, and this should not be allowed to continue.

Meanwhile, the CEO announced they have signed an agreement with NHE to construct 580 houses, which will include the construction of an NHE office within the town.

"We previously had to go to Rundu, as that is where the office was located - but as from January 2022, NHE will have an office operating at the town council," he said.