Namibia: Man Accused of Raping Girl With Disability Denied Bail

Rundu — A 23-year-old man, who is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl with disability on Friday night outside Rundu, was denied bail when he appeared in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Alois Sikongo, who is also a resident of Shimpanda village, appeared before Rundu magistrate Hellen Olaiya on a charge of rape.

According to the police, prior to going to court, the accused allegedly took the victim, who is a special person, to his room and raped her.

The family found out about the incident, reported it to the police, and he was arrested.

"Accused, it is your right to engage a legal representative of your choice, and you may also apply for a legal aid lawyer, who will be provided for you by government - and once your application is approved, you will be required to contribute N$350. You also have the right to conduct your own defence," said Rundu magistrate Olaiya.

The accused opted to conduct his own defence.

The matter was remanded to 15 February for further investigations.

The State objected to bail because of the seriousness of the offence; the victim and accused live in the same vicinity, so the mother of the victim fears for the life of her child, said public prosecutor Helvi Gorases, who represented the State in the matter.

The accused was, however, informed of his rights to formally apply for bail.