Namibia: Grootfontein Reinstates 84 Contract Workers

The Grootfontein municipality has reinstated 84 contract workers who were initially laid off in October following recommendations contained in a ministerial audit report of 2018.

The workers were working without formal employment contracts.

"The public-private partnership for urban environment contractors (PPUE) report called for the suspension of the contractors in order to comply with the prevailing governing legal instruments. However, to save some jobs in these difficult economic times, council resolved to retain the contractors for another three months with drastically improved remuneration," said town CEO Kisco Sinvula, without divulging details of the new wages.

Previously, the workers, who had been employed by the municipality for over 10 years, were being paid between N$600 and N$900. They were employed to collect garbage and sweep the streets.

"It is common knowledge, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development conducted an investigation into the affairs of Grootfontein municipality and compiled a report with substantive recommendations before my tenure as CEO and the tenure of the current council. As contained in the report and by council resolution, it is my duty to ensure that the recommendations and council resolutions are implemented. It is against this background that I am obliged to ensure that the alleged malpractices during the tenure of the previous administration are dealt with in a fair and transparent manner," said Sinvula.

The report uncovered dubious land dealings, gross maladministration and corruption among employees and councillors, including payment of undue housing and motor vehicle allowances to staff members, among other things.

Re-engineering

On the other hand, Sinvula took a swipe at employees and former councillors, who he accused of sabotaging the work and efforts of the municipality, warning that there is empirical evidence on their dealings and planned schemes.

"Some of these staff members are collaborating with disgruntled and failed politicians who are now operating under the blanket of community activists. The community is urged to be vigilant against some staff members who have the objective to sabotage and suffocate the developmental agenda of the council. I will leave no stone unturned to uproot them. Employees making themselves guilty to continue this wasteful collaboration of sabotage will face the full wrath of the council," he warned.

The CEO further said the council has adopted a transformational leadership model that will ensure systems and process re-engineering for good corporate governance and management in the 21st century public service delivery and demands. He added, such a strategic plan and performance management system would be put in place as a benchmark for accountability, efficiency and effective delivery of public services.

"We want to assure the community that your calls for speedy implementation of the ministry's requests are well heard, but we are implementing the resolutions gradually.

We will, therefore, soon hand over all the relevant documentation to the applicable authorities for the legal process to take its course."