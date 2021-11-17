Namibia: Man Loses Teeth in Brawl, Accuses Cop of Tampering With Docket

The prosecutor general's (PG) decision not to allow prosecution of an assault case in which a man lost three of his teeth has left the victim shattered and questioning the essence of justice.

The victim, Darrel Muyoba Liswani, was attacked by a gang of eight men, including a police constable in October.

The incident happened at Katima Mulilo's famous chilling spot at First Chotto location.

Liswani and his family are agitated by the PG's decision, saying justice has clearly been denied.

New Era saw the letter from the PG's office.

The victim is, however, pointing fingers at the police constable Clive Sifani Mukaya, one of his alleged attackers, for having a hand in tampering with the initial statements taken by the investigating officer.

They are alleging Mukaya had access to the docket and went to change the statement of the complainant as well as that of witnesses.

"We established that the statements were changed. How can they say I went to fall after climbing a wall; everyone knows there are no walls at First Chotto, as it's just an open area. The whole police are covering up and conspiring with their colleague," charged Liswani.

In addition, he says, he now understands why the PG decided not to prosecute, because what was provided was tampered information.

"I can clearly understand why he was boasting when he called to harass me after I was attacked and subsequently opening of a case, CR152/10/2021. How can I be denied justice? I was beaten by eight people, and I now have a permanent scar after my teeth were broken. So, how can the PG say there is lack of evidence when it's evident I lost my teeth," asked a disgruntled Liswani as he narrated his ordeal.

Liswani further said, after the phone threats, he approached the police again to report the matter, saying he was now feeling unsafe, but nothing was done, he claims.

Liswani recounted, in October, he was invited by a friend to hang out at First Choto, where they started smoking hubbly.

However, all hell broke loose after he tried to put new flavour into the hubbly.

"At that point, I was approached by Sinengela, who then started questioning and insulting me as to why I was handling the hubbly which is not mine. I responded, saying, I was invited to join, and I was simply helping to replace the burned-out flavour. This explanation did not help, and led to a quarrel - and Sinengela hit me with a bottle. One tooth fell out. I tried to retreat, but he pursued me further," he narrated.

"I then tried to defend myself. At that point, the other people came to join and started kicking and punching me all over. While I was already defeated, Mukaya came to hit me on the mouth with a fist fitted with knuckle rings, then two more teeth fell out. A police officer for that matter? All I want is justice to prevail, and now I know how police officers sweep things under the carpet to protect each other."

Queries to the police were not responded to by the time of going to print, despite numerous attempts and promises to do so.