South Africa: Anyone Want an Airline? Mango Will Stay Grounded Until It Finds Private Sector Investors

16 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The government and SAA have washed their hands of raising money for Mango to fund the implementation of its business rescue plan, which proposes that the airline restart its flight operations in December to take advantage of the peak travel season.

Mango Airlines, which has been in the throes of business rescue proceedings for nearly four months, will remain grounded until private sector investors can be found to inject capital into the struggling state-owned airline to resume operations.

Finding investors for Mango will take time, said the airline's business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono, because the aviation industry continues to be disrupted by stop-start lockdown regulations that have fundamentally changed how people travel and invest in airlines. This means that Mango, which is owned by the government and is a subsidiary of SAA, will be grounded indefinitely.

Sono met with Mango creditors on Monday -- a meeting that was meant for creditors to vote on his business rescue plan that makes several proposals to save the low-cost airline from collapse. The vote would have either approved or rejected the implementation of the rescue plan.

But the vote was postponed after SAA asked for Sono's plan to be reviewed and amended because...

