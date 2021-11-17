Liberia: NaFAA, Liberia Coast Guard Embark On Joint Enforcement

Monrovia — Liberia's Fisheries Patrol Vessel taking off to south east for a month patrol of coastal communities.

A joint compliance and Enforcement team comprising Technicians of the National Fisheries and Agriculture Authority (NaFAA) and the Liberia Coast Guard Tuesday November 16, 2021 departed Monrovia to ensure full compliance of the Liberian fisheries regulations in southeastern Liberia.

The southeastern counties that would be toured include Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru and Maryland.

The compliance and enforcement team is expected to tour fishing communities to ensure fisher folks comply with regulations governing fisheries management in the country including collection of fisheries license fees and the usage of proper/legal fishing gears.

With support from the World Bank, the team, comprising of fishery inspectors, will also ensure cold storage operators are in good standing with the fisheries management body of the Liberia as it relates to the payment of their 2021 cold storage fees and that their facilities meet hygienic conditions.

Prior to their departure, NaFAA's Director for Marine Fisheries and Environment, Ahmed Sheriff, charged the fisheries inspectors to cautiously perform their duty.

Meanwhile, the coastal patrol will shortly be followed by land patrol across coastal communities in the nine coastal counties.