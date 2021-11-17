Liberia: Germany, EU Commits to Help Liberia Improve Roads in the Country, As Giz Launches 2nd Phase of Training for Road Technicians

Monrovia — As poor road Network continues to impede Liberia's economy and development, German Ambassador to Liberia Dr. Jakob Haselhuber says Germany and the European Union (EU) will remain supportive of Government's efforts at improving the country's road sector.

Amb. Haselhuber says while a level of progress has been made by government, there remains a huge challenge in adequately addressing construction of roads across the country and maintaining existing ones.

Launching the training for the second batch of road maintenance and construction technicians, Monday November 15, 2021 at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) the German Ambassador said much depends on trained technicians to improve the road sector of the country.

After traveling parts of the country, Amb. Haselhuber told the trainees, "I've seen that there has been a huge progress in the past few years... , but there is still a lot to be do for the future".

He called on the trainees to acquire the necessary knowledge and display the necessary enthusiasm and discipline to promote the country further.

He added, "Germany, my country is by your side in fulfilling the training program".

The training for the second batch of road maintenance and construction technicians is co-funded by the German government and the European Union with the German Development Agency GIZ serving as implementers.

The second phase of the training is bringing together fifty young people from eleven of the 15 counties of Liberia.

The beneficiaries, selected through a vigorous vetting process, are to undergo an 18-month intensive training in road maintenance and construction works. It will produce competent craftsmen and women for Liberia's construction sector, says Mr. William Zayzay program manager.

The competency-based training program is designed in response to demand of the contractors organized in the Association of Liberian Construction Contractors (ALCC).

Also speaking at the launch, GIZ/CDTS Project Director Matthias Schroeder said improving Liberia's road network is crucial not only to Liberians, but also international partners.

Mr. Schroeder said the learning from the program will enable the trainees' chances of finding good job and earn resources for themselves in supporting their families.

The Road Maintenance and Construction training is part of a Joint Multi-Donor Action Technical Vocation Education and Training by the private sector in Liberia.

As part of the action, GIZ will in 2022 begin the implementation of the construction of the New Gateway Vocation Training Center in Bensonville.

Meanwhile, Public Works Ministry Assistant Minister for Operations Kaustella Kialain praised GIZ and partners for the support to Liberia's roads connectivity, maintenance and training of technicians.

Madam Kialain said the training initiatives provided by the GIZ and partners is the right step in addressing Liberia's deficiency in having the right technicians to do road works in the country.

The GIZ in April of the year, graduated over 40 young people in road maintenance and construction training after they completed almost two years of training.

Besides its engagement in the TEVET sector, GIZ's capacity development in the transport sector project has been active in Liberia for more than a decade.

Numerous activities have been carried out by the GIZ to improve the transport sector in Liberia.

Among them, is the German Development Agency's role played in the launched of a National Road Fund for Liberia.