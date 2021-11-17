Namibia: Accused Toddler Killer, Rapist Awaits Judgement

The High Court is yet to determine the fate of an Outjo resident accused of murdering a two-year-old boy and sexually violating multiple women in 2012.

Judge Nate Ndauendapo yesterday informed the court that the judgement in the case of Johannes Likuwa Hausiku (46) was not ready.

Ndauendapo said he would be ready to deliver the judgement on 18 February 2022. He then gave an order for Hausiku to remain in police custody.

Hausiku has been on trial on 15 charges; one count of murder, eight counts of rape, two charges of attempted rape, two counts of kidnapping, a single count of robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so.

The crimes allegedly took place at Outjo in the Kunene region during the first half of 2012.

On the charge of murder, Hausiku on the night of 30 May 2012 is said to have kidnapped, raped and attempted to rape his girlfriend who was in a state of extreme drunkenness. He then also killed her two-year-old son by stabbing him.

Although having denied any wrongdoing, Hausiku in 2019 while under psychiatric evaluation, told the psychiatrists that he was angry because his girlfriend (the mother of the murdered child) was having an affair with another man.

According to what he said, he and his girlfriend came together from Kavango to Outjo as a couple, having two children, one being the deceased.

He explained that while they were having an altercation, he was aiming to stab his girlfriend but ended up stabbing the boy. He further explained that the boy got stabbed because the mother used him as a shield.

Although he took the boy to the hospital for treatment, he has no recollection of anything else after.

On the charge of obstruction of justice, the prosecution alleges he hindered police investigations by telling the girlfriend to inform the police that she had been attacked and her son was killed by four unknown men.

The prosecution is also accusing Hausiku of having kidnapped, raped and robbed a woman at Outjo while she was walking home from a shebeen during the night of 28 January 2012.

He then allegedly tried to rape another woman, who he also attacked after she had visited a shebeen, at Outjo on the night of 29 January 2012.

Hausiku is in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility, where he has been held since his arrest.