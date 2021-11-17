Namibia: Man Charged for Selling Fake Medicine

A Namibian man made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of dealing in unregistered medicine to the value of N$657 800.

He was not asked to plead and his warning was extended by magistrate Celma Amadhila. According to the charge sheet, Cosmas Mukaratirwa (41) sold 10 000 units of Esomeprazole 40mg IV to the Central Medical Stores. Esomeprazole reduces the amount of acid your stomach makes. It is used for heartburn, acid reflux and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease. He is facing one count of contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act 13.

He was arrested on 14 November and released on warning. Amadhila asked why he was released on warning in light of the charges as well as the amount involved and was informed by Mukaratirwa's lawyer Eino Nangolo that there was an initial impression that the accused received the money. However, it later transpired that it was refunded back and they are still in the process of finding out exactly what happened in the matter.

Public prosecutor Tatelo Lusepani informed the court that four witness statements are still outstanding and asked for a postponement to 28 January next year for further investigations. Nangolo did not object to the date and the magistrate warned Mukaratirwa to attend on that date.