Namibia: Cop Who Pulled Woman From Sea Applauded for Courageous Act

NAMIBIAN Police officer sergeant Cornelius Green from the Walvis Bay Water Wing Unit, who rescued a civilian who jumped into the ocean last Saturday, has been applauded by the Erongo police regional commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba for saving a life.

This comes after an expectant mother jumped into the ocean near the Walvis Bay's Waterfront, while allegedly attempting to commit suicide.

Shapumba confirmed the incident, saying that it's the police's priority to protect the lives and property of citizens.

"He did a commendable job. Anybody should be willing to help, whether you are a police officer or not. When you see such things happening, take action. If you cannot rescue the person, call on those who can," he said.

Shapumba further encouraged those going through difficult circumstances to seek help and solutions.

"We are not aware of the circumstances the victim was facing that forced her to go to that extent, but we call on people to always seek help," he added.

Green was off duty on Saturday night but received a call from a colleague asking for help to rescue the victim, since bystanders could not swim.

He rushed to the scene and jumped into the sea without thinking of the risks, only hoping to save a life.

"It was not easy as the victim was at the deep side and swimming deeper. I reached her and managed to pull her out to the edge, with the help of colleagues," Green said.

Green served in the navy for nine years, before joining the Namibian Police eight years ago.

He currently holds the sergeant class one rank and has been in the Water Wing department since 2016.

His act of bravery caught the public's attention after Francois Freeman took to social media to hail Green as a hero.

"I would like to applaud and salute my childhood friend for a job well done. He risked his life to save the life of a pregnant woman who jumped into the sea.

"I feel this hero needs to be honoured as such. Well done sergeant Green, I salute you and thank you for your service," Freeman said.