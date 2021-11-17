Namibia: 'Shixwameni Thrown Away By Swapo, Nanso Comrades'

Political analyst Joseph Diescho says the late All People's Party (APP) leader Ignatius Shixwameni suffered "immense loneliness" when his Swapo and Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) comrades walked away from him.

Diescho, who went into self-imposed exile in Germany in 2019, telephonically spoke to The Namibian on Monday.

Shixwameni died last Wednesday after collapsing at parliament while attending a meeting.

He was 55.

"He was 'thrown away' by his Swapo and former Nanso colleagues. At some point even his dear wife was discriminated against and denied opportunities to serve the nation, just because she was married to him," Diescho said.

Diescho said the same people who are now enthusiastically expressing their condolences insulted the late politician while he was alive.

"As much as we have to appreciate the outpouring of goodwill, something must be said about the culture we are building in Namibia. It is not a helpful culture. It is a bad culture.

"It is actually disgusting to see that we show appreciation and love to people only after they die. Iggy was called names, denigrated, and insulted by the very comrades who are now coming out of the woodworks to cry crocodile tears," Diescho said.

He said when Shixwameni launched the APP, his followers were intimidated.

"He was discarded, belittled and denied his rightful place after his exemplary stewardship of Nanso, and after he served gallantly in Swapo. He was written off because of the principled positions he took as a leader and politician.

"Something must be said about this unfortunate culture of deep hypocrisy."

As Shixwameni's cousin, Diescho said he does not appreciate people coming out to praise him only after his demise.

"All of a sudden comrades are coming out to praise him because it is no longer a risk to be associated with him. There are people who undertook to kill him when he was a young Swapo activist. Now they are calling him 'comrade' . . . "

"Must people die first before they are acknowledged?"

Shixwameni cut his political teeth in student politics before settling in the Swapo Party Youth League in the 1990s, becoming one of a few young politicians of his generation to break into the august house.

APP secretary general Vinsent Kanyetu says there are two kinds of people mourning Shixwameni's death: those celebrating his life in joy, and those celebrating it in sorrow.

"Those celebrating it in joy are pretenders. Where were they when he needed their assistance? Where were they when he was going through difficulties?"

Those celebrating in sorrow, are the people who stood by Shixwameni through thick and thin, he says.

"They stood by the ideologies he believed in. They loved him while sacrificing their skills, time, and everything to help him," Kanyetu says.

He says the late politician lived a genuine life and was a giver.

"He never chose his friends based on political affiliation, black or white. You are his friend, educated or not. Shixwameni stood for the truth, and serving people."

Swapo chief whip Hamunyera Hambyuka this week rubbished Diescho's statements.

"At no point does Swapo wish their opponents to die, including Shixwameni. Professor Diescho doesn't need to be reminded that being political opponents does not mean you are not my family or Namibian," Hambyuka said.

"We should desist from preventing Swapo members and the Namibian people at large from mourning Shixwameni. If Diescho has issues with Swapo he should keep it to himself.

"He was a hero to us. The political differences we had are no longer attached to the death of Shixwameni."