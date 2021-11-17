Liberia: Two Arrested Over John Tubman's Murder

Emmanuel Forkey still on the run

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says it has arrested two suspects linked to the death of former Liberian President William V.S. Tubman's son, John H. Tubman, who was murdered in his house outside Monrovia.

Those arrested in connection to the death of John Tubman are Christian B. Anderson and Aloysius Garpleh in River Cess County. Police say suspect Anderson allegedly admitted to the commission of the crime, adding that he did so on personal grounds.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Monrovia Tuesday, 16 November 2021, Police Inspector General Col. Patrick T. Sudue told journalists that police investigation has revealed that the arrested suspects are linked to the death of the late John Tubman.

He said in recent days, the country sadly lost three of its citizens in persons of John Tubman, William R. Tolbert, another son of a former Liberian President, and Madam Maude Elliot. He said all of these victims were found lying unconscious at their respective homes.

Col. Sudue explained that investigators swiftly moved in and conducted examinations on the bodies of the deceased victims and established that they were murdered.

IG Sudue said active investigations commenced in order to identify and arrest perpetrators of these murders, and to ensure that they are made to face the full weight of the law.

He said the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice recently announced the amount of $US5,000 per case as a reward for anyone who will provide information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

At the same time, The Liberia National Police has launched a massive manhunt for Emmanuel Forkey for his alleged role played in the death of John Tubman.