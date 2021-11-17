Liberia: Nimba County University President Surfers House Arrest

Nimba County — The President of the Nimba County University College Dr. Jesse Noah Mongrue, has been placed under house arrest by aggrieved students of the University, demanding the immediate resumption of regular academic activities.

The aggrieved students took the action on Monday, November 15, 2021, lasting several hours before Police in Sanniquellie intervened subsequently, letting Dr. Mongrue out.

However, they maintain that the University President will not be allowed on campus until their demands are met.

The head of the protesting students Manmie Nya Gongbah told reporters their action was based on the alleged failure of the administration headed by Dr. Mongrue to resume classes.

Student Gongbah disclosed the students' leadership recently met with Dr. Mongrue, who assured them that normal academic programs were to start on November 8, but since then they (students) are yet to be in school.

"We were informed that we were going to finally resume classes on November 8. We managed our anger and listened to them as our leaders, but he failed his promise; what is still holding onto the reopening of school since July?" He asked.

Our Nimba County Correspondent narrates that prior to the students' action, Dr. Jesses Noah Mongrue's predecessor Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor was accused of corruption, including placing his wife, children, and other families on the school's payroll.

The aggrieved students also want Dr. Jesse Noah Mongrue to address the demand of the faculty association to audit his predecessor Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor, who has been appointed Director for Higher Education.

Recently, Dr. Mongrue declared all positions at the University from Vice President to Director vacant, asking employees currently occupying these positions to re-apply, but staffers and employees, including instructors, described the action as a witch-hunt, resisting that they will not re-apply for any position ranging from Vice President to Director at the University.

Dr. Mongrue himself has provided no reason for his action, but the report says since the House of Representatives passed the Bill that elevated the then Nimba Community College to a University College, this is the first president to announce such policy on campus.