Ghana: Multichoice Ghana Launches 'Gotv Supa'

Multichoice Ghana has launched a new promotion to provide exciting local contents to its customers this festive season.

Dubbed 'GOtv SUPA,' the channel gives customers of GOtv access to the GOtvAkwaaba, a 24-hour local content channel.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Monday, the Managing Director of Multichoice Ghana, Mr Alex Okyere,said the introduction of the new'GOtv SUPA' followed request from customers.

"The GOtv SUPA is to give our customers more local channels this season. The product is to give our customers more," he said.

He said Multichoice earlier this month introduced onto the GOtv platform a new package with richer and variety of contents on the GOtv SUPA package.

Mr Okyere explained that the GOtv SUPA had more than 60channelssuch as Akwaaba Magic, Honey, WWE, AfriEpic, Kix, Boomerang, and Nat ionalGeography.

The Managing Director of Multichoice Ghana said the 'GOtv SUPA," would begin to show the old popular hit series Inspector Bediako on Akwaaba Magic channel from December 6, this year and Date My Family Ghana in January of next year.

"We are happy to announce that since the rollout of GOtv SUPA we have received positive reviews on the content and today we will be topping it up with our Festive Offer which we believe will excite our customers," said Mr Okyere.

Mr Okyere said Multichoice Ghana would upgrade customers who upgrade to GOtv MAX into the new GOtv SUPA package during this period as a form of appreciation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Sports fans will get the best front row actions from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga, there will also be Europa and Champions League soccer also available on GOtv throughout the Christmas period," MrOkyere stressed

He also noted that, the kids are not left out, and MultiChoicewas stepping up its kids programming with special festive content on Boomerang, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network.

"At MultiChoice we place our customers at the heart of everything we do, we make sure our customers experience at all our touch point stress-free, memorable and pleasurable,"said Mr Okyere.

He assured subscribers of the company of prompt customer service, saying "we are ready to resolve any challenge," you may have "and all our branches will be opened throughout the Christmas and New Year holidays."

The Head of Channel for Akwaaba Magic, Mr Kennedy Dankyi-Appah, said the Akwaaba Magic channel was the only Ghanaian channel which showed local content.

He said Multichoice Ghana had commissioned a lot of local series to excite customers.