Africa: Sheriff Quaye Gets WBO Africa Title Shot

Ghanaian lightweight boxer, Sheriff Quaye, has promised to dazzle against Tanzanian contender Emmanuel Amos, when the two face-off to lay claim to the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa lightweight title on December 10.

Billed as a 12-round championship to be staged at the Royal Dede Golden Beach Resort at Korle Gonno in Accra, Sheriff says he has waited for an opportunity like this to set him up on the route to a world title bid by 2022 and will make full use of it.

He made these pronouncements on Monday at a press briefing in Accra to officially outdoor the fight night christened "The Renaissance".

"Many boxers in Ghana have been chasing this opportunity. Personally, I have also been hunting for this chance. Now that it's here I will utilize it."

Popularly referred to as 'Onetime' in boxing circles, he revealed that he would use the bout to announce his rebirth under new management and promotions, Swavy Blu and Bronx Promotions respectively, promotors of the fight.

"I know what I'm capable of and this is the time to prove myself. I promise Ghanaians victory and a world title by 2022."

On training under respected Ghanaian trainer, Carl Lokko, Sheriff said: "Carl makes me train hard and is making sure I'm in good shape ahead of the fight. Being in the camp of Carl is the right move for my career at this moment as we share the same vision of ensuring I become a world champion next year."

Carl Lokko in his remarks, said Sheriff was on course and expressed optimism that he would make Ghanaians and boxing lovers proud.

He said Sheriff under his new management would realise his true potential of being a world-beater on the boxing scene.

WBO Africa President and former president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Samir Captan advised Sheriff to stay disciplined, focused and serious as a win will be a stepping stone to the many doors that will open.

"Win it two, three times and that will take him to 15th on the rankings and get more defenses. That could take him to the top 10."

On the undercards, George Krampah will battle against Mustapha Appiah in an eight-roundfeatherweight contest whilst in a super featherweight contest over eight rounds, Waidi Usman will face Felix Ajom.

In a super lightweight six-rounder, Emmanuel Quartey will clash with Amadu Saidu whiles an eight-round featherweight contest will be fought between John Laryea and Felix Okine

In a light heavyweight, six-rounder, Zakaria Salifu will fight Richard Egowa.

In the female division, Peal Adjetey will battle Blessing Bukola in a flyweight six-round contest whilst Geraldine Larley faces Abigail Quartey in a six-round featherweight duel.