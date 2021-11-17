Ghana: Akaminko - Winning League Is Our Target

Accra Great Olympics midfielder, James Akaminko says the desire of the playing body is to win this season's Ghana Premier League (GPL) title.

"The aim of the team this season is to win the league; that is what we have set out to do. We are working at it."

The Ghanaian Wonder Club last won the league title 47 years ago and the versatile midfielder wants a change in fortunes for the club beginning this season.

Great Olympics last won a diadem in 1995 when they defeated city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 to claim the FA Cup for the third time and have not tasted the league title since 1974.

Olympics currently occupy the third spot with seven points, two adrift league leaders, Asante Kotoko and King Faisal.

And the 26-year-old who joined the club last season on a free transfer is aiming to end the club's trophy drought.

Speaking after helping the club beat Legon Cities 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, Akaminko said, 'we want to win the league this season.'

"Last season we tried but could not make it; this season we have started well, seven points from three games is a good one and we would try to build on it."

On the game, he noted that even though he was the Man-of-the-Match, he described his performance as a normal one and that the best of him was yet to come.

"What I did today was normal, I know what I can do on any day. I am not yet near my best, I'm still working at it with my coach and I hope to get there early to help the team to win the title."

In his view, Legon Cities was not a bad side. "They offered us a stern challenge that brought the best out of us. There is room for improvement. We would keep working at it with our coach and make sure we correct the mistakes of last season to win the league."