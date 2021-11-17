Ghana: Ecobank Ghana Wins Big At the CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards

Ecobank Ghana won three prestigious awards at the 32nd Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Annual National Marketing Performance Awards held recently in Accra.

This is in addition to being retained as the only bank in the CIMG Hall of Fame category for the fourth consecutive year after being adjudged CIMG best bank each year from 2014 to 2016.

The award details were; Overall Best Bank (CIMG-CSI, 2021), 5-Star Bank in Service Quality and 5-Star Bank in Customer Satisfaction.

A statement issued by the bank on the award copied to the Ghanaian Times said "These new awards, come on the back of the bank's phenomenal performance in the maiden CIMG Customer Satisfaction Index (CIMG-CSI, 2021) Survey, and for which all deserving banks were duly recognized."

It said Ecobank also emerged as the CIMG Marketing Oriented Company for 2017 having also been named CIMG Best Bank on four earlier occasions, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2009, adding that Ecobank now had the unparalleled privilege of being the only bank to be recognized by the CIMG 12 times.

"Having pioneered digital banking, as an industry leader and pursued it aggressively over the years, Ecobank positioned itself in 2016 with the launch of Ecobank Mobile, ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. This enabled the bank to deliver convenient and uninterrupted services to customers at all digital touch points, when it became mandatory for banks to rely more on digital channels during and after the pandemic lockdown period," the statement said.

Commenting on the awards, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Mr Dan Sackey said: "We are exceptionally delighted to win these awards, and we see the achievements as the direct benefit of our early upgrades and the deployment of robust technology aimed at improving service delivery. This was also backed up with hard work and dedication from our staff, as well as the tremendous support that we enjoyed from our cherished customers in challenging COVID times. These are the reasons why we are dedicating all these awards to our valued customers and stakeholders".

Mr Sackey used the opportunity to renew Eco bank's pledge to continuously work at improving service delivery and constantly leveraging technology to provide innovative and flexible financial products and services to suit the everyday banking needs of its customers.