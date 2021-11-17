Zimbabwe: Who Commends Zim's Health System Trajectory

Zimbabwe's health transformation trajectory, which is expected to play a critical role towards the county's quest of attaining an upper middle-income society by 2030 has received the validation of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO said the path taken by the Government, particularly its quest for universal health coverage anchored on leaving no one behind in the access of healthcare, was very commendable.

This follows its earlier praise of President Mnangagwa's administration for an effective and thorough response to the Covid-19 pandemic that saw a lot of delayed maintenance completed and then upgrade of health facilities, a process that is continuing.

Speaking to the Herald, WHO country representative Dr Alex Gasasira said WHO was encouraged by the addition of more health facilities in the country and said they are committed to help in the training of professionals.

He commended the Accident and Emergency Nursing School and Pimbi rural clinic opened by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga this week.

"All these actions are increasing access to have care closer to where the services are needed, and this is very commendable indeed," said Dr Gasasira.

"We need to continue supporting the Government to ensure that the services are of the highest possible quality, through ensuring that the health workers get trained and having whatever they need to deliver services," said Dr Gasasira.

The training school for specialist nurses in Chivhu is only the third such academic facility on the continent after those in South Africa and Egypt.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has defied odds to mount a thorough and effective response to the Covid-19 pandemic and managed to minimise the effects of the outbreak, and WHO emphasised the need to adhere to containment measures.

"We have to continue abiding with all the preventative measures. Unfortunately when the number of cases starts coming down, people start relaxing, forgetting about the preventative measures," said Dr Gasasira.

"We cannot afford to relax. We need to remain vigilant, we need to continue using our masks, keep social distance, and keep sanitising. It's very important."

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro talked of the importance of following scientific advice to avoid the fourth wave of infections being witnessed in other countries.

He said for now the advice is to get vaccinated, through the national vaccine programme funded by the Treasury and to continue adhering to the prescribed containment measures.

"A research which was carried out revealed that 90 percent of the people succumbing to Covid-19 related complications in this country are not vaccinated," said Dr Mangwiro.

"It is a sign that vaccination gives confidence. We are not encouraging any other forms of unverified medications or procedures but we are saying vaccines are a proven scientific record to control this virus.

"Vaccination helps boost your immunity against Covid-19 thus it helps in reducing your chances of contracting the virus as well as getting seriously ill if infected."

Dr Mangwiro said if people continue adhering to the prescribed protocols Zimbabwe would not see a spike in infections even during the festive period.

Last year cases rose and many deaths were recorded during the festive period with irresponsible behaviour being blamed for a spiral in infections.