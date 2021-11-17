Zimbabwe: Karting Season Ends With Epic Show

AN encouraging field of karters delivered blistering action during the final round of the Sables Kart Club-run championship at Donnybrook Park Raceway on Sunday.

On track for the Pole Position Karts Mini Rok Class, it was to be a day of thrilling action, with some fresh faces, on the various podiums.

Guy Leliard took top honours in his Kosmic, followed by runner-up Ethan Wushe, with his best position of the year, and Championship winner, Bradley Steyn, finishing third.

Leliard leapt up the final championship positions to finish second overall, in only his first season, of kart racing.

Newcomer Takunda Mapiro gave notice of his future intentions with a fine third place in Race 2 and a stunning overall fourth position, in only his second race meeting.

Adrian Beddes-Zakas had fantastic speed on the day which he translated to his first win, finishing fifth overall.

He was followed home by Tawana Shambare, Austin Tigere, Malee Parsell and Antoine Adeloye, who experienced some tough technical issues, during the day.

Ollie Welman showed a hint of things to come as he took four heat wins in the Pole Position Karts Kid Mini Class from relative newcomer Devin Van De Linde.

Van De Linde's performance has improved tremendously over the past few race meetings.

This class, for ages from six to nine-year-olds, is the breeding class for future champions and the young drivers are certainly proving they have the talent to succeed.

Rok Cup Zimbabwe promoter, Kevin Dufty said it was refreshing to see all this thrilling action.

"Despite Covid-19, it's gratifying to see that the Rok Class continues to grow from strength to strength with 14 Rok competitors now racing.

"With great sponsorship from Pole Position Karts and technical support to competitors, it is the perfect class for children aged six to 13 years to start a great hobby or dream of being a future champion."

In the Max Class, a delighted Zac Dufty, wrapped up the title in style in his PPK Kosmic kart to take overall honours, finishing his season in dominant form and winning the championship by 64 points.

Dufty has proved unstoppable this season with 25 wins, seven pole positions and seven fastest laps.

Michael Mukori made his intentions clear by qualifying second in his Junior Max kart with a very quick lap-time and went on to finish runner-up for the day, beating Jordan Watt into third place.

The next race season starts in February next year and with several new developments in the pipeline, 2022 promises to be an exciting year for kart racing in Zimbabwe.