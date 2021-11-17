Zimbabwe: 2021/2022 Urban Pfumvudza Programme Launched

Marytise Vambayi and Vongai Chinjeke

Herald Reporters

The 2021/2022 urban Pfumvudza/ Intwasa cropping programme has been launched in the Harare Metropolitan Province, amid high expectations that it will consolidate food security at household level.

Speaking during the launch yesterday, Harare Provincial Development Coordinator, Mr Tafadzwa Muguti, said everyone should start serious preparations ahead of the onset of the rains.

"We want to ensure that every household is food secure and that is only possible if everyone embarks on the Pfumvudza Programme," he said on behalf of Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Oliver Chidawu.

"Let us plant and apply all our fertilisers and make sure that we undertake weeding periodically to release a huge harvest."

Mr Muguti said economic development was important to the country adding that it all started from household level.

"The New Dispensation has a thrust on economic development and economic development starts at household level, cell level, builds up to ward level and local authority level and culminates in Harare Metropolitan Province's Gross Domestic Product," he said.

Mr Muguti, also warned urban farmers to desist from undertaking farming in wetlands.

"Let us preserve our wetlands as they are sources of water purification of our water bodies. Inputs are for farming not reselling on the black market and tuckshops.

"I would like to warn sternly that those found on the wrong side of the law will be accounted for by our law enforcement agents who are ever vigilant," he said.

Mr Muguti said the country needed ethical, patriotic and honest people.

"As we receive these inputs and engage in farming with Presidential inputs, let us utilise the opportunity and support noble Government programs aimed at transforming our lives," he said.

A beneficiary, Mr Fanuel Dehera Mutasa expressed gratitude to the Government.

"I am so happy to receive the inputs and I would like to thank President Mnangagwa for introducing the Pfumvudza Programme," he said.