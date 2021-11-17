Zimbabwe: Mafireyi Makes Grand Gospel Entrance

Rising gospel hip hop musician Tendai Mafireyi, who has just released his new single "We Gonna Make It" from his forthcoming album "Finally Free", describes his new song as a gift from God.

According to Mafireyi, the single serves as his grand entrance on the gospel hip-hop scene.

"'We Gonna Make It' is reverberating God's love towards us on the cross. It is a song of hope given the situation we have been through in the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The song, which is currently trending on social media, was produced by Samuel Terrazzino and Yellow Trash Can.

"For now, it is being streamed on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music among others," said Mafireyi. "Since I am not based in Zimbabwe, I have sent the link to radio stations and am waiting for it to play on local platforms too. I will be releasing a video soon, just that work pressure has been affecting me a lot."

Mafireyi said the album will be out in two weeks and preparations were at an advanced stage.

"Many people have been asking about the name of my album and why I named it like that. It's called 'Finally Free' based on the title track which talks about how Christ liberates us from a life of sin.

"I collaborated with Lionel Cyusa from Rwanda, Seyi from Nigeria and Wellington Kwenda from Zimbabwe because I want the music to appeal to everyone around the world, and different cultures too. There will be new videos coming for two songs on the album."

The United States-based Zimbabwean doctor said Covdi-19 affected his music career and profession as a doctor of chemistry.

"Covid-19 has impacted live performances, but we are starting to do those since restrictions are getting more relaxed," he said.

Mafireyi said when he returns home, he wanted to collaborate with Tamy Moyo.

"I take inspiration from Saint Jhn, Lecrae and Shingisai Siluma, not only for their vocal capabilities, but also for their courage to make genre-bending music that doesn't conform to the norm," he said.

"I used to do poetry and rap in high school, but did my first recording when I was 18. My first single 'Long Way to Go' was inspired by my patriotism and 'Praise the Lord' just expresses my love for Jesus. I love music so much that I would do it for no money."