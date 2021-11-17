Zimbabwe: Chinhoi Wins Seed Co Tourney in Malawi

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer, Robson Chinhoi, continued with his fine form on the African Tour after he was crowned the 2021 Seed Co Malawi Open champion at Lilongwe Golf Club, on Sunday.

Chinhoi, who won two Safari Tour Series in Kenya a month ago, continues to do well.

An eight-under-par 280, after the four rounds, was enough for the Zimbabwean to take the title.

He beat fellow countryman, Nyasha Muyambo, into second place.

Muyambo completed his campaign with a score of 287.

Zambian golfer, Patrick Mwendepole, was third, with a score of 290.

Malawi's highly-rated golfer Paul Chidale, who won the tournament last year, was fourth, with a score of 292.

On the first day, Chinhoi carded a brilliant round of 67 before following that up with an equally impressive 69, on the second day.

On the third day, he had a score of 72, and closed his campaign on the same score.

Chinhoi led from the first day until the final day. He pocketed US$2,500.

Chidale started the tournament well with a score of 68 but lost his way with a 76, on the second day.

On the third day, he shot a 72, before registering a 76, on the final day.

Adam Sailesi, who is also from Malawi, finished in seventh place, with a score of 298.

Zimbabwe's Tafara Mpofu finished eighth. Sydney Wemba, of Zambia, was ninth, with a score of 300, while Tatenda Makunde, of Zimbabwe, completed the top 10.