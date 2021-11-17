Tunisia: Table Tennis - Tunisia to Host Wtt Youth Star Contender Next February

17 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will play host to the WTT Youth Star Contender on February 2-6. The event brings together the world's best U15 and U19 players.

Head of the National Teams Committee at the Tunisian Table Tennis Federation Habib Daldoul told TAP on Wednesday next year's agenda will be rich with Tunisia hosting this high-level event for four consecutive years till 2024.

Tunisia will be the only country in Africa to host the event which, he said, offers the opportunity for young Tunisian players to face world-class opponents.

Tunisia will also host the WTT Youth Contender on March 21-27, Daldoul further said.

